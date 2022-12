Water main break floods streets in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia

Video from Chopper 6 showed water flowing down the street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A water main break is flooding streets in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia.

The break happened in the 100 block of Conarroe Street.

Firefighters and crews from the Philadelphia Water Department were on the scene.

