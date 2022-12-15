Water main break floods portion of Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia

The six-inch main burst at the Roosevelt Boulevard and Goodnaw Street, near the Santander Bank and Applebee's.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A water main break is flooding part of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

The six-inch main burst around 3:15 a.m. Thursday at Goodnaw Street, near the Santander Bank and Applebee's.

All lanes of the Boulevard are shut down in both directions between Grant Avenue and Welsh Road.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes such as taking Bustleton Avenue or Verree Road down to Rhawn Street to get back to Roosevelt Boulevard.

The water department is on the scene working to turn off the water.