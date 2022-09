Police said the victim was walking outside of a nearby crosswalk when she was hit.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead after authorities say she attempted to cross the Roosevelt Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. in the southbound inner lanes, near Friendship Street, in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said the victim was walking outside of a nearby crosswalk when she was hit.

The driver did remain at the scene, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.