Roots Picnic goes virtual with host Michelle Obama, hopes to reach voters

This year's concert will be in partnership with Obama's nonpartisan, nonprofit organization When We All Vote.
The goal will be to reach 500,000 eligible voters through performances from a variety of hip hop, R&B, and gospel artists. Volunteers will be working to sign up unregistered voters.
"The partnership comes from a shared ethos of wanting to reach the most underrepresented community of people when it comes to voting, black people between the ages of 21-35," a statement from The Roots said.
Performances include H.E.R., Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Sza, Kirk Franklin, and D-Nice.
There will be appearances by Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, and more.
Originally, Meek Mill was to headline the May 30 concert at The Mann.
The 13th annual Roots Picnic will be hosted by Michelle Obama, Questlove, and Black Thought. It will now be streamed starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 on YouTube.
June 16, 2020
MORE DETAILS: https://weall.vote/rootspicnic