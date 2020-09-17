Traffic

Northbound lanes of US Route 1 in Falls Township shut down for hours following crash between car and bicycle

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A serious crash between a car and a bicycle led to the closure of a portion of US Route 1 in Falls Township, Bucks County early Thursday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the superhighway at Stony Hill Road.

Officials said the crash involved a bicyclist and another vehicle.

So far police have not released any further details.

Accident investigators were one on the scene overnight.

The roadway was reopened around 5 a.m.
