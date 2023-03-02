Route 100 at Route 30 bypass closed due to multi-vehicle crash in West Whiteland Twp.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of ac rash on Route 100 by the Route 30 bypass on Thursday afternoon.

There is no word yet on what may have caused this crash or if any injuries are involved.

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Route 100 is shut down near the Route 30 bypass in West Whiteland Twp. following a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a tractor trailer with significant damage and a pickup truck pinned against the concrete barrier. Initial reports from the scene indicate several other vehicles were involved.

One person was trapped in the wreckage, officials said, but that person has since been rescued.

There is no word yet on what may have caused this crash or if any injuries are involved.

Route 100 North is expected to be closed from Boot Road to Walkertown Road for some time, officials said.