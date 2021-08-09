NJ Traffic: Early morning crashes shut down New Jersey Turnpike, Route 130 SB

New Jersey Turnpike Crash

Route 130 Crash

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two crashes caused major traffic troubles for the Monday morning commute in New Jersey.A large box truck overturned on the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike just after 5 a.m.It happened north of Exit 4/Route 73 in Mount Laurel Township, Burlington County.Chopper 6 over the scene showed the Cento Fine Foods truck on its side.New Jersey state police were allowing traffic to get by on the left shoulder as crews worked to tow the truck.The backup stretched for miles.The New Jersey Turnpike reopened to traffic just after 7 a.m.A crash shut down all lanes of Route 130 southbound in Cinnaminson, New Jersey.The single-vehicle crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. Monday near Industrial Highway.The car crashed into a utility pole. The pole snapped, bringing down wires.Emergency crews shut down the road to traffic as they investigated and worked to clear the scene.There is no word on injuries in either crash.