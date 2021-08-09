crash

NJ Traffic: Early morning crashes shut down New Jersey Turnpike, Route 130 SB

The New Jersey Turnpike crash involved a box truck.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver crashes into utility pole on Route 130

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two crashes caused major traffic troubles for the Monday morning commute in New Jersey.

New Jersey Turnpike Crash



EMBED More News Videos

A large box truck overturned on the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike.



A large box truck overturned on the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike just after 5 a.m.

It happened north of Exit 4/Route 73 in Mount Laurel Township, Burlington County.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed the Cento Fine Foods truck on its side.

New Jersey state police were allowing traffic to get by on the left shoulder as crews worked to tow the truck.

The backup stretched for miles.

The New Jersey Turnpike reopened to traffic just after 7 a.m.

Route 130 Crash



A crash shut down all lanes of Route 130 southbound in Cinnaminson, New Jersey.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. Monday near Industrial Highway.

The car crashed into a utility pole. The pole snapped, bringing down wires.

Emergency crews shut down the road to traffic as they investigated and worked to clear the scene.

There is no word on injuries in either crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcinnaminsonmt. laurelcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
Small plane clips light pole, crashes onto Texas highway: video
Officials: Woman, 58, critically injured after police involved crash
Roosevelt Boulevard crash takes down wires, repairs to take hours
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News