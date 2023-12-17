One lane of Route 202 (Dekalb Pike) in King of Prussia reopens as sinkhole repairs continue

The southbound side will remain closed for additional repairs to the sinkhole.

Rt. 202 in King of Prussia closed in both directions due to new sinkhole

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One lane of Route 202 (Dekalb Pike) in King of Prussia has reopened on Saturday night as crews continue working on sinkhole repairs.

Both directions of the roadway were closed earlier this week.

Officials say one northbound lane was opened between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.

The southbound side will remain closed for additional repairs to the sinkhole. It is unclear when it will fully reopen.

The northbound section of Dekalb Pike was closed on Thursday morning, following the discovery of a sinkhole just north of Henderson Road.

The southbound section of Dekalb Pike was closed Friday evening after crews found a new sinkhole underneath the southbound travel lanes.

During the closure, southbound motorists will be directed to use Saulin Boulevard and Henderson Road. Local access will be maintained for all residents and businesses.

Drivers in the area should plan alternate routes. You can get real-time traffic updates at: https://6abc.com/traffic.