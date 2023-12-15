Rt. 202 NB in King of Prussia closed through weekend due to sinkhole repairs

Rt. 202 NB in King of Prussia closed through weekend due to sinkhole repairs

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Drivers in King of Prussia should expect road closures through the weekend on Route 202 North due to ongoing repairs to a sinkhole.

The road, also known as Dekalb Pike, has been closed between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard since Wednesday night.

According to PennDOT, the closure will remain in effect through at least the weekend after crews located rushing water beneath newly applied concrete.

Crews will now need to rip up the new concrete and locate the water leak before making further repairs. That process will begin on Friday night.

The southbound lanes of the roadway should be unaffected.

There has been no official word on what caused this sinkhole to open up, although according to Accuweather, three inches of rain was recorded in nearby Norristown on Sunday.

Route 202 North in King of Prussia is closed Thursday morning after a sink hole opened up on the roadway.

Another sinkhole on this same stretch of Rt. 202 opened up back in July. A water main break was discovered under the sunken pavement after a period of heavy rain, which had to be repaired twice after it started to sink again after the initial repair.

Drivers in the area should plan alternate routes. You can get real-time traffic updates at: https://6abc.com/traffic.