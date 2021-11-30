All lanes reopen after fiery multi-vehicle crash on Route 42 in Bellmawr, NJ

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of southbound Route 42 in Bellmawr, New Jersey during the morning commute.It happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday on Route 42 southbound/ I-76 eastbound near I-295.The crash involved at least five vehicles, with two catching on fire.Crews closed the two left lanes as they investigated and worked to clear the scene.Both sides of Route 42 and I-295 were jammed approaching the site.Drivers trying to avoid a gaper delay on northbound 42 detoured to the Black Horse Pike which caused delays on that highway, as well.There have been no reports of injuries at this time.