Motorcyclist dies in collision with NJ State Police vehicle on Rt. 70 in Burlington County

Motorcyclist dies in collision with NJ State Police vehicle on Rt. 70 in Burlington County

Motorcyclist dies in collision with NJ State Police vehicle on Rt. 70 in Burlington County

Motorcyclist dies in collision with NJ State Police vehicle on Rt. 70 in Burlington County

Motorcyclist dies in collision with NJ State Police vehicle on Rt. 70 in Burlington County

SOUTHAMPTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey State Police vehicle was involved in a fatal collision with a motorcycle in South Jersey on Tuesday.

It happened just before noon on Route 70 in Southampton Township, Burlington County.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, the on-duty state trooper was conducting routine patrol duties on Rt. 70 when his marked vehicle collided with a motorcyclist on the highway near Burrs Mill Road.

The motorcyclist was transported to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Authorities say the state trooper did not sustain significant injuries.

The motorcyclist has not been identified.