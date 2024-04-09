Motorcyclist dies in collision with NJ State Police vehicle on Rt. 70 in Burlington County

SOUTHAMPTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey State Police vehicle was involved in a fatal collision with a motorcycle in South Jersey on Tuesday.
It happened just before noon on Route 70 in Southampton Township, Burlington County.
According to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, the on-duty state trooper was conducting routine patrol duties on Rt. 70 when his marked vehicle collided with a motorcyclist on the highway near Burrs Mill Road.
The motorcyclist was transported to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 12:45 p.m.
Authorities say the state trooper did not sustain significant injuries.
The motorcyclist has not been identified.