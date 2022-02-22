homicide

Argument inside Roxborough apartment leads to deadly shooting: Police

Police found 15 spent shell casings in the hallway.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed visiting family, friends in Roxborough: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old man was killed while visiting family in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, police say.

According to authorities, an argument escalated and the victim was shot to death in a hallway of the Henry on the Park apartments on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Arriving officers found the victim lying in a fifth-floor hallway. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police found 15 spent shell casings in the hallway.

Witnesses told police the victim does not live in the apartment complex, but was visiting family members and an ex-girlfriend.

The suspect fled the scene, but witnesses told police they know the identity of the shooter.

No one else was hit by gunfire.

"At the time, we know there were two other males, two females and a very young child, one year of age, that this dispute involved, but no one else was struck by gunfire," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police say there were no surveillance cameras in the hallways.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamurderdeadly shootinghomicide
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Homicide under investigation in Kensington
Bucks County man sought in stepfather's death now in custody
Bucks County man sought in stepfather's death
Passerby finds homeless man stabbed to death in North Philly
TOP STORIES
Philly to make announcement in deadly carjackings; arrest made
Man shot in Northern Liberties, drives to nearby casino for help
Parents search for answers after 21-year-old killed leaving Starbucks
Teacher arrested, charged with causing false public alarm
Michigan's Howard suspended 5 games for Wisconsin melee
16-year-old, police officer save children from icy pond
Gunman fires 8 shots at woman in Wynnefield
Show More
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
Flyers surprise 5 local businesses with $100,000 awards
Chihuahua found tied up inside 3 bags in South Jersey
Woman found dead in Montco parking lot
Museums, historians seek to tell full story on Presidents Day
More TOP STORIES News