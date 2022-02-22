Argument inside Roxborough apartment leads to deadly shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old man was killed while visiting family in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, police say.According to authorities, an argument escalated and the victim was shot to death in a hallway of the Henry on the Park apartments on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue.It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday.Arriving officers found the victim lying in a fifth-floor hallway. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.Police found 15 spent shell casings in the hallway.Witnesses told police the victim does not live in the apartment complex, but was visiting family members and an ex-girlfriend.The suspect fled the scene, but witnesses told police they know the identity of the shooter.No one else was hit by gunfire."At the time, we know there were two other males, two females and a very young child, one year of age, that this dispute involved, but no one else was struck by gunfire," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.The victim's identity has not been released.Police say there were no surveillance cameras in the hallways.