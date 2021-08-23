Historic Roxy Theatre gets back to business after COVID-19

NORTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For 100 years, the Roxy Theatre has been a fixture on Main Street in Northampton, the town's only commercial movie theatre."The Roxy is pretty much the center of the community," says theatre employee Ashley Harding, "I think it brings people together, gives them something to look forward to every week."But it was forced to close for 15 months during COVID-19. "And now we're back!" says one employee excitedly."I just like coming to the local independent places. It's got a feeling and a vibe" says Karl Faulker of Moore Township," that you don't get at the big chain movie theaters."Rick Wolfe bought the Roxy in 1970 as a 21-year-old. To keep it afloat during the pandemic, he rented out the space for private events and offered the marquee for private messages."The reaction to that was phenomenal. We literally have rented the marquees since May 30 of 2020 until the present day," he said on the eve of reopening for movies. The marquee is now back to its original job of advertising upcoming shows.And Rick hopes to usher the theater into the future by returning to the past, offering not just movies but live entertainment as well."The theatre is going to have to do that," Rick says, "So now's the time to set the stage, so to speak."2004 Main St, Northampton, PA 18067.610-262-7699