Police investigating serious crash in Royersford, Pa.

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a serious crash in Royersford, Montgomery County.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday night in the area of Rittenhouse Road in Limerick Township.

The view from Chopper 6 showed at least two vehicles involved.

It's still unclear what caused the crash.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but Action News has learned that the coroner has been called to the scene.

Drivers should expect the road to be closed for an extended period of time.