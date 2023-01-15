Family of missing Montgomery County mother not giving up hope

Jennifer Brown's car was left parked outside her home. Her keys, wallet, purse and work cell phone were all left behind.

The Montgomery County mother's car was left parked outside her home. Her keys, wallet, purse and work cell phone were all left behind.

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been almost two weeks since Jennifer Brown went missing.

Family members are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

"Today we went in the community and went to high-traffic areas to hand out flyers. We hope to get Jennifer's face continuing to be out there," explained Diane Brehm, Brown's aunt.

"We're just taking it minute by minute honestly. We have no other information. We're praying for Jennifer's safe return," said Brehm.

She was last seen in Royersford on January 3.

Brown was reported missing after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the bus stop.

Chopper 6 was overhead while crews combed through a landfill in Birdsboro Berks County, which sources say was in connection with the missing Montgomery County mother.

"The Montgomery County Detectives and the Limerick Police Department have been amazing. They're working 24/7 to try and bring my niece home to us," explained Brehm.

Brown's neighbors tell Action News that police took a large dumpster from their development earlier this week.

"She needs to come home for her parents, for her sons, and we are asking anybody to please help us with any information you know," said Brehm.

Brown's car was left parked outside her home. Her keys, wallet, purse and work cell phone were all left behind.

"At this time, I don't have any vigils planned, I'm sure we'll do something else. I'm just hoping today's the day she comes home safely and we don't have to do that again," said Brehm.

The family is offering a $15,000 reward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.