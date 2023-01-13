Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources

Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3.

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are searching a landfill in connection with the disappearance of missing mother Jennifer Brown, Action News has learned.

Sources say investigators are searching for clues at the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Birdsboro, Berks County.

Several SUVs with tinted windows could be seen parked at the landfill on Friday. Backhoes were at work nearby and people with rakes could be seen searching the area.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office wouldn't confirm that investigators were at the landfill. They only reiterated that the search for Brown is an active investigation.

Brown, a 43-year-old woman from Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3.

Authorities say Brown was reported missing after she never arrived to pick her son up from the bus stop on January 4.

Officers did find her car parked outside of her home on Stratford Court in Royersford. Her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside.

Brown's personal cell phone is still missing, and police say it hasn't been communicating since the morning she vanished.

"We haven't heard anything. We have nothing. It's like agony," said Tiffany Barron, a family spokesperson, told Action News in a recent interview.

The last person to communicate with her was her business associate, Blair Watts.

Action News talked to him over the phone on Monday. He did not want to do an interview but said the two were going to open a restaurant together.

Watts said he didn't think anything was out of the ordinary the day Brown disappeared.

In an update issued Tuesday, exactly one week after Brown's disappearance, D.A. Kevin Steele said his office cannot provide any specific details without jeopardizing the investigation.

"There have been no credible sightings of Jennifer to date," Steele said.

A reward for information in this case now stands at $15,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.