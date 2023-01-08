Friends, family hold candlelight vigil for missing Montgomery County mom

Jennifer Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

"This has been a nightmare," said Diane Brehm, Jennifer Brown's aunt. "We are truly living a movie that we're involved in and it's a nightmare."

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been an agonizing 96 hours for the family and friends of missing mother Jennifer Brown.

They gathered outside Brown's home on Stratford Court in Royersford, Pennsylvania on Saturday night for a candlelight vigil, praying for her safe return.

"Very much on edge, very anxious," said family spokesperson Tiffany Barron. "It's still very surreal, however each passing minute, hour, day it's getting more and more real and scary."

RELATED: Police in Montgomery County search for missing mother after she failed to pick up son from bus stop



The Limerick Township mother was last seen Tuesday afternoon and has been missing ever since. Family members say they have no idea where she could be.

"This has been a nightmare," said Diane Brehm, Brown's aunt. "We are truly living a movie that we're involved in and it's a nightmare."

Officials say Brown was scheduled to pick up her 8-year-old son Noah from the bus stop Wednesday. When she didn't show up, authorities eventually found her car outside her home with her car keys, wallet, purse and work phone still inside.

Those who know her say she was never without her son and she was incredibly responsible.

"There's no way she would leave him behind or like, not be home for him," said neighbor Ellen Friend. "It's honestly completely out of character. She's a very friendly person. I don't see her having any enemies. She's very caring of all the neighbors especially the elderly."

Brown's personal cell phone is still missing and police say it hasn't been communicating since Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement, "law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother." Her loved ones are asking for everyone to keep an eye out.

"Jennifer, please, if you see us or you hear us, please come home," said Brehm. "It doesn't matter where you are...just come home safely. And if anyone knows where she is, we're begging you to please let us know."

The Montgomery County District Attorney is asking anyone with information about Jennifer's whereabouts to call police. The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her location.