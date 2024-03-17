Scoogie Events bring runners together to support charities with events like 'Shake Your Shamrock'

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Celebrating St. Patrick's Day, a sea of green ran through Peddler's Village benefiting a local nonprofit.

For over a decade, Scoogie Events has brought runners together to support charities.

Owner Scoogie Snyder developed a love for running after his brother, who participated in triathlons, tragically passed away.

"I feel him with me, I feel his presence and I just feel great about what we're doing. We're bringing people to their happy place," said Snyder.

"I just come up with the ideas and the people that make it happen are these crew members...no egos, positive people that just are here to see other people have fun," he continued.

The "Shake Your Shamrock" event benefited the Bucks County Opportunity Council.

"Every one of our events has a beneficiary, and it's important because in addition to creating positive vibes, we want to give back to the community. 100% of the donations go to said beneficiary," said Snyder.

Their next event, Boogie Down the Bypass, is April 28th.

