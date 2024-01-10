2024 SAG Awards nominations: 'Barbenheimer,' 'Succession' score most noms

The 30th annual SAG Awards will be held Saturday, Feb. 24.

"Barbie" may have won at the box office this year, but "Oppenheimer" dominated the 81st Golden Globes with five awards including best drama.

The nominations for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here.

Nominations for the 30th annual SAG Awards were announced by "Insecure" creator and "Barbie" actress Issa Rae and "The Big Sick" writer and "Welcome to Chippendales" actor Kumail Nanjiani via Instagram Live on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

SAG-AFTRA president and "The Nanny" alum Fran Drescher, who led the union through last year's actors strike, also made remarks at the beginning of the presentation by reflecting on the "unprecedented" past year.

Though the SAG Awards honor the individual actors and ensembles of actors and stunt performers, the films which garnered the most nominations for the acting performances within them include "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" with four each, continuing the "Barbenheimer" craze. "American Fiction" and "Killers of the Flower Moon" followed closely behind with three apiece.

This image on the right released by Warner Bros. Pictures is from "Barbie." This image on the left released by Universal Pictures is from "Oppenheimer." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP/Universal Pictures via AP

On the television side, "Succession" takes the top spot with five nominations. It was followed closely by "The Bear," "Ted Lasso" and "The Last of Us" with four nominations each.

EGOT winner Barbra Streisand will be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award during the ceremony.

The 2024 SAG Awards will be held Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will stream live globally on Netflix.

Here are the nominations for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards:

Film

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Willem Dafoe, "Poor Things"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

Penélope Cruz, "Ferrari"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"The Color Purple"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

Television

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Tony Shalhoub, "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Uzo Aduba, "Painkiller"

Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Bel Powley, "A Small Light"

Ali Wong, "Beef"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

"The Crown"

"The Gilded Age"

"The Last of Us"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession"

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

Stunt Ensemble Honors

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

"Barbie"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"John Wick: Chapter 4"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

"Ahsoka"

"Barry"

"Beef"

"The Last of Us"

"The Mandalorian"

