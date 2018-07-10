Sailor from Bucks County dies during Navy training exercise

EMBED </>More Videos

Sailor from Bucks County dies during Navy training exercise. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A U.S. Navy sailor from Bucks County has been killed in a training exercise.

Navy officials say 23-year-old Ensign Sarah Mitchell, of Feasterville, was injured during small boat training in the Red Sea Sunday.

Mitchell was taken to a hospital in Aqaba, Jordan where she died at 12:45 p.m. local time.

Officials have not released how Mitchell was injured. The Pentagon says there was no foul play and Mitchell died in a "non hostile" environment.

Mitchell was assigned to the USS Jason Dunham at the time of her death. No other sailors were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsnavy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News