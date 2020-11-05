Religion & Spirituality

Archbishop Perez celebrates mass at Saint Hubert High School for Girls

TACONY (WPVI) -- A Catholic school in the city's Tacony section welcomed a special guest Monday.

Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez celebrated mass at Saint Hubert High School for Girls.

The special mass honored the school's patron saints' feast day.

After the mass, Archbishop Perez received a hand-made and personalized embroidered face mask designed by students in the clothing and textile program at the school.
