Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti High School pauses in-person instruction due to positive COVID-19 cases

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti High School announced it is temporarily suspending in-person instruction after three students tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter issued Monday, the school said three students in two different grade levels contracted the virus after contact with positive family members.

The school said it was not mandated to pause in-person instruction, but chose to do so "out of an abundance of caution" and to allow the Philadelphia Health Department time to coordinate contact tracing.

Virtual instruction is set to continue through October 26.
