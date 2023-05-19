Crews battle small wildfire in Salem County, NJ

ALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a small wildfire Thursday night in Alloway Township, New Jersey.

The blaze broke out Thursday afternoon at the former Holly Hills Golf Course now managed as part of the Thundergut Pond Wildlife Management Area in Salem County.

Authorities say it has burned at least 10 acres, and firefighters have made significant progress in containing the flames.

Forest Fire Service crews are constructing containment lines and are conducting a burnout operation to contain and slow the forward progression of the blaze.

At least 15 structures are being threatened by the flames, but there are no road closures or evacuations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.