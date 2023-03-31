Authorities say the teen was unresponsive when police responded to the scene on 9th Street.

13-year-old boy shot and killed while on porch in Salem, New Jersey

SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 13-year-old in Salem, New Jersey.

Flowers sit on the front porch where the victim was gunned down around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night in front of his home in Salem.

He was pronounced dead at Salem Medical Center.

"It's trauma. I just saw him earlier. It's sad," said Daffonie Moore, fighting back tears.

She says the victim -- her next-door neighbor -- would often sit on her front step.

She said the middle school student was always kind and helpful.

"I'd come home from work and he'd be sitting here, offering to help me with groceries and things like that," said Moore. "He always called me 'the neighbor.' It was funny because he would always call me, 'Hi neighbor!' And he would tell the other kids, 'That's my neighbor!'"

The Moores didn't realize until later that bullets went through the side of their house.

"They shot up the dining room windows and they shot the kitchen window," said Joelyn Moore. "We had just went upstairs then all that happened."

It's unclear what led up to this shooting or a motive.

Salem Mayor Jody Veler says officials are actively trying to launch more youth programs in Salem, working with nonprofits to help stop the gun violence among teens.

"We can't make this better for them. I'm so sorry," said Veler. "But we're going to do everything that we can do working with other nonprofit agencies, bringing programs into the city."

Police have not released the victim's name.

Anyone with info should contact the Salem County Prosecutor's Office or Salem police.

Tips can be made anonymously through the tip line form at Salemcountyprosecutor.org.