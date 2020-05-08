Food & Drink

Cooking at Home: How to make Tuna Bar's Salmon Don recipe

By Timothy Walton
The Tuna Bar in Old City is known for fine dining but owner Ken Sze has a simple at-home recipe that will bring a little bit of his famous flavor to your kitchen.

Use his recipe below to create your own Salmon Don or be creative and add your own touch of flavor to the recipe.

Tuna Bar | Facebook | Instagram
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Tuna Bar - Salmon Don

Ingredients
  • 5oz. Salmon sliced
  • 2 Tablespoon Ikura (Salmon Caviar)
  • Shredded seaweed
  • 1 Tablespoon Spicy Sesame oil (optional)
  • 1 Teaspoon Toasted Sesame Seeds
  • Sushi Rice (recipe below)

  • Wasabi, Ginger for garnish, Soy sauce


Directions:

To make the sushi rice -
Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup Sushi Rice (see instructions below)
  • 1 Cup Water


  • Rinse rice in a strainer until the starch is removed and water runs clear. About 2 minutes
  • Soak 10-15 minutes
  • Bring the rice to a boil in a small sauce pan and bring it to a simmer.
  • Simmer for 20 minutes with lid on tight as possible (Note: Do not lift lid or stir)
  • Turn off heat and let the rice sit for 5-10 minutes


Part 2 - Make Sushi Vinegar

  • 2 Tablespoon Rice Vinegar
  • Tablespoon Sugar


Optional additions:
Tablespoon Mirin
Kombu

Mix above ingredients and let it marinate.

Part 3 - Combine Rice & Vinegar to make Sushi Rice

  • Move cooked rice with a wooden spatula or plastic spatula

Note: Don't use a metal spoon with a non-metal bowl (Metal reacts negatively with vinegar)

  • Mix in the sushi vinegar (above) and evenly (avoid "mashing" the rice)

Note: try cutting into the rice and mixing it as you would do for meringue

Step 2: Build Bowl -

  • Place a 1 cup of sushi rice on the bottom of a bowl. If you like it spicy place the hot sesame oil on top of the sushi rice. Place sliced salmon on top, followed by Ikura, place seaweed, toasted sesame seeds.
  • Finishing it with the spicy sushi rice


Note: You can eat this dish by placing a little wasabi on the fish dipping it into the soy sauce
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkold city (philadelphia)fyi phillyrecipefyi food
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters in Center City demand end to Pa. business closures
Gov. Wolf extends stay-at-home order for Philadelphia area
After nearly 2 months, Sgt. James O'Connor laid to rest
Police: Gunman wanted in Delaware Veterans Cemetery shooting found dead
Family welcomes Marlton, NJ dad home after COVID-19 fight
4-year-old among 162 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NJ
Locked-down stores, shoppers emerge in parts of Pennsylvania
Show More
VP Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
SEPTA returning to regular schedules for most services
Former officer said he was not told of shooter's prison release
NYC hospital staff surprised with free vacations
ABC to air Taylor Swift concert after tour canceled
More TOP STORIES News