Cooking at Home: How to make Tuna Bar's Salmon Don recipe

5oz. Salmon sliced

2 Tablespoon Ikura (Salmon Caviar)

Shredded seaweed

1 Tablespoon Spicy Sesame oil (optional)

1 Teaspoon Toasted Sesame Seeds

Sushi Rice (recipe below)

Wasabi, Ginger for garnish, Soy sauce

1 Cup Sushi Rice (see instructions below)

1 Cup Water

Rinse rice in a strainer until the starch is removed and water runs clear. About 2 minutes

Soak 10-15 minutes

Bring the rice to a boil in a small sauce pan and bring it to a simmer.

Simmer for 20 minutes with lid on tight as possible (Note: Do not lift lid or stir)

Turn off heat and let the rice sit for 5-10 minutes

2 Tablespoon Rice Vinegar

Tablespoon Sugar

Move cooked rice with a wooden spatula or plastic spatula

Mix in the sushi vinegar (above) and evenly (avoid "mashing" the rice)

Place a 1 cup of sushi rice on the bottom of a bowl. If you like it spicy place the hot sesame oil on top of the sushi rice. Place sliced salmon on top, followed by Ikura, place seaweed, toasted sesame seeds.

Finishing it with the spicy sushi rice

Optional additions:
Tablespoon Mirin
Kombu
Mix above ingredients and let it marinate.
Note: Don't use a metal spoon with a non-metal bowl (Metal reacts negatively with vinegar)
Note: try cutting into the rice and mixing it as you would do for meringue