Salute to Service game will look different but display same sentiment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Each year, the Philadelphia Eagles come together to honor and support members of the military as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative.While the event will look a little different Sunday, the sentiment is the same.When the Eagles take on the Cowboys here in the city, you will still find a special but socially distanced celebration of our heroes."I don't want these men and women to get lost in the shuffle," said Paul Muller, president of Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association.Three service members, Marine Corps Sergeant Major Ron Green and two Paralympians will be named Honorary Captains of the Game.Army Staff Sergeant Rico Roman was injured overseas by a roadside bomb.Roman says he was knocked down but getting up and living.Also being honored is naval officer Lt. Brad Snyder."He was blinded with an explosive device and has won seven swimming medals in the Paralympic Games," said Muller.Toyota will also be on hand with their Hiring our Heroes program to get veterans in the workforce."We enjoy the freedoms that we have because people like this are making sacrifices. And we shouldn't forget that," Muller added.Toyota has given tickets to military families and will display more than 200 local veterans and active service members on life-size cardboard cutouts in the stands.