Salvation Army to distribute toys to 5,000 Philadelphia families

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's all about giving back this holiday season for the Salvation Army, which hosted its annual toy distribution Wednesday.

More than 500 families signed up to receive toys for their kids to open on Christmas morning.

"This means everything to so many families that are just either going through a tough time or need that little bit of extra help," said Major Shawn Belanger with the Salvation Army.

Tables were filled with Barbies, dolls, dinosaurs, games and sporting goods. Some families even went home with a new bike for their child.

"She's literally got tears in her eyes and she's saying, 'Hey my child's birthday is coming up. It's right near Christmas. I don't have anything to give them for Christmas or their birthday,'" said volunteer, Theo Ingram.

Volunteers were paired up with the parents to help sort through the more than 12,000 toys being donated.

"The joy and excitement that they have when they find and select gifts that their kids will like is heartwarming," said volunteer, Michelle Flowers.

Ingram, of North Philadelphia, remembers his parents needing help with gifts when he was growing up. It's why he says he serves the community today.

"Somebody was that resource for me and that's the biggest thing. Somebody helped me. This is me helping somebody else. I believe in sending that elevator back down," he said.

The Salvation Army isn't just serving families here in North Philadelphia, they're distributing toys to more than 5,000 families.