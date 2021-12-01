2 arrested in connection with murder of Philly teen at bus stop, 3 other suspects sought

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11066551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 6abc and WHYY team up for a town hall on the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, which has claimed more than 345 lives this year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have announced multiple arrests in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old on Monday afternoon.It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue in the city's Feltonville neighborhood.Police said Samir Jefferson, 14, was shot at least 18 times throughout his body. Police believe the gunmen fired approximately 35 shots at him.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by medics where he died a short time later.On Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said three separate shooters in their 20s were involved in Jefferson's killing.Police have arrested 21-year-old Quadir Johnson and 21-year-old Kyair Garnett on charges of murder.Garnett is additionally charged with receipt of stolen property and unauthorized use of automobile. Garnett had an outstanding bench warrant out of Montgomery County at the time of arrest by Philadelphia police, according to the district attorney's office.Police say three other men are still being sought."They know who they are. I don't know what they're doing to try to hide their way or prevent them from being arrested," said Naish.Police say Jefferson was waiting for a bus to go home from school when he was shot.A source tells Action News that the teen may have been shot to death because of taunts on social media, however, police are still working to determine a motive."We don't have an answer at this point until, and perhaps unless, one of the individuals responsible for that shooting is going to tell us why in the world three 20-something-year-old individuals would track down and shoot an unarmed and defenseless 14-year-old. We have no specific direction at this point. We're exploring all possible options," said Naish.Philadelphia school officials said Jefferson was in the 9th grade at Thomas Edison High School.The school district released the following statement in response to the shooting:"At the School District of Philadelphia, our hearts ache for each and every family and community in Philadelphia that has been affected by gun violence. The caring educators and staff across our School District experience daily the devastating toll that this crisis of gun violence is having on our students, families, communities and city. We stand united with all those across the city who are heartbroken and outraged by the tragic loss of life of our young people, and reiterate our collective call to action to stop the violence. We will continue to build on the student mental health and wellness staff and resources we have intentionally added to our schools, collaborate with our city colleagues to support programs such as School Safety Zones that promote safer environments for our students, and do all we can to provide an arm of protection for our students when they are in our care."The number of minors, age 17 or younger, who were shot and killed in Philadelphia this year has surpassed totals from last year.In 2019, there were 119 juvenile shooting victims, and 13 were fatal, according to data from the Philadelphia Police Department.Police department data from 2020 reveals that there were 197 shooting victims who were 17 and younger, and 26 fatal.Data for this year is available up until November 22nd. Police said 198 minors have been shot and 33 have died.