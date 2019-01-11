San Antonio police find body of 8-month-old child reported abducted inside backpack

EMBED </>More Videos

San Antonio police find body of 8-month-old child reported abducted inside backpack.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
A body found in an open field near a San Antonio neighborhood is believed to be that of an 8-month-old baby who has been at the center of a staged kidnapping, allegedly set up by his father, KSAT-TV reports.

EMBED More News Videos

Police say they believe an 8-month-old boy reported as abducted is believed to be dead.


Police say Christopher Davila, the father of King Jay Davila, confessed and led investigators to the field to show them where he buried his son.

RELATED: Father suspected of staging kidnapping of 8-month-old son accused of foul play

Investigators dug up a black backpack with what appeared to be a baby's body wrapped in a blanket, an arrest affidavit says.

At a Thursday night news conference, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said Davila is believed to have injured the child severely, then told police the boy was in a car that was stolen.
McManus says Beatrice Sampayo, the child's grandmother, is suspected of disposing of the child's car seat and dropping off Angie Torres, the child's cousin, who was seen on surveillance video as participating in a staged kidnapping.

Now all three family members have been charged with tampering with evidence in the case. Sampayo and Torres are in custody.

After Davila was arrested for tampering with evidence, officials say he led them to his son's body. Davila initially denied involvement in his child's disappearance.

Police had suspected him of faking the kidnapping to cover up foul play.

"Christopher has said that King Jay's death was an accident. He panicked and did not call 911," said Chief McManus.

McManus says that based on that information, Davila is charged with felony injury to a child causing serious bodily injury - omission, felony possession of a firearm and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Authorities say Davila had drugs on him at the time of his arrest. The felony possession of a firearm stems from his long criminal history.

WATCH: Authorities give update on death baby King Jay Davila
EMBED More News Videos

Police explain how they unraveled the case of an 8-month-old baby whose body was found in a backpack in a field.



His bond is set at $1,000,000.

McManus says that an autopsy is expected to be performed on the baby Friday to determine exactly how he died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
babykidnappingchild abductionu.s. & worldTexas
Top Stories
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
AccuWeather: Still Cold Today, Light Snow This Weekend
South Philadelphia man says racist flyer will not intimidate him
Police officer fatally shot in California, suspect found dead
Man attempted to kidnap 2 children from school, police say
Eagles inspire artists to create winning masterpieces
Miller Lite offering Eagles fans free beer with a win
Norovirus outbreak sickens 277 on Oasis of the Seas
Show More
Coast Guard shutdown tip sheet suggests holding garage sale
Government shutdown: 800,000 won't get paid
Malcolm Jenkins Foundation lives on in New Orleans
NYPD returns to Berks landfill searching for missing man
Police: Student stabbed by classmate at West Philly school
More News