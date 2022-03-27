events

Bucks County group turns sarees into sportswear for first-ever "Saree Run"

The run will benefit charities aimed to support women's education.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Group turns sarees into sportswear for first-ever "Saree Run"

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Aprana Nair knows what to put on to feel confident: her saree.

At a length of seven or nine feet, the traditional dress for women in several South Asia countries makes Nair feel more connected to her authentic self.

"A saree really makes me feel bold and fierce," said Nair, who immigrated to the U.S. from India.

Paree Pasi with Youth for Unity says she doesn't wear a saree as much as Nair does, but her mother is rarely without one.

"My mom always wears one. She has a whole saree collection," Pasi said.

On Sunday, the sarees won't just be for fashion but for running attire as the nonprofit Deses of Doylestown hosts their first-ever Saree Run.

The group's president and executive director, Silvi Haldipur, believes the run is the first of its kind in the U.S.

"Making history here," Haldipur said.

The run, which is described as a 1K or 2K run/walk, will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, at Doylestown Central Park.

The public is invited to attend and even wear sarees.

"We will be selling sarees on the day of," said Radhika Ramamurthi of Doylestown.

The idea was born when the owner of Arva yoga wanted to honor the women in her life.

She and Desis of Doylestown collaborated to host the Saree Run.

Desis describes a group of people within the diaspora of specific countries.

"India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, and Shri Lanka," Nair listed.

The run will benefit Go Laadli, the Shiksha Nidhi Merit Scholarship, and Shanti Bhavan. Charities aimed to support women's education.

Deses of Doylestown is also hosting a Holi Color Celebration on April 23 and an Eid Celebration on May 7.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbucks countycharityeventsrace and culturerace and culture 6abccharities
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
NJ fire company makes history after all female crew on shift
Philly's Shofuso Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Fairmount Park
How one man's food, clothing pantry aims to address poverty in NJ
Coatesville native, entrepreneur to travel into space
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Chilly End To The Weekend
Family identifies 9-year-old fatally shot in Trenton, NJ
Villanova to 7th Final Four, beats Houston 50-44 in South
Officials: Suspect identified, charged after fatal road rage shooting
Police: Woman seriously injured after assault, carjacking in Philly
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
NJ fire company makes history after all female crew on shift
Show More
Suspect in custody after Nevada teen kidnapped in own car, police say
Juvenile suspects identified following attack on Buddy the cat
Manhunt underway after toddler shot outside New York day care
Family members ID teen gravely injured after shooting in Wissinoming
Officer injured by broken glass during Southwest Philly shooting
More TOP STORIES News