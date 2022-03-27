Bucks County group turns sarees into sportswear for first-ever "Saree Run"

At a length of seven or nine feet, the traditional dress for women in several South Asia countries makes Nair feel more connected to her authentic self.
"A saree really makes me feel bold and fierce," said Nair, who immigrated to the U.S. from India.
Paree Pasi with Youth for Unity says she doesn't wear a saree as much as Nair does, but her mother is rarely without one.
"My mom always wears one. She has a whole saree collection," Pasi said.
On Sunday, the sarees won't just be for fashion but for running attire as the nonprofit Deses of Doylestown hosts their first-ever Saree Run.
The group's president and executive director, Silvi Haldipur, believes the run is the first of its kind in the U.S.
"Making history here," Haldipur said.
The run, which is described as a 1K or 2K run/walk, will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, at Doylestown Central Park.
The public is invited to attend and even wear sarees.
"We will be selling sarees on the day of," said Radhika Ramamurthi of Doylestown.
The idea was born when the owner of Arva yoga wanted to honor the women in her life.
She and Desis of Doylestown collaborated to host the Saree Run.
Desis describes a group of people within the diaspora of specific countries.
"India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, and Shri Lanka," Nair listed.
The run will benefit Go Laadli, the Shiksha Nidhi Merit Scholarship, and Shanti Bhavan. Charities aimed to support women's education.
Deses of Doylestown is also hosting a Holi Color Celebration on April 23 and an Eid Celebration on May 7.