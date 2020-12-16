Business

Philadelphia restaurants to get free COVID-19 testing for workers, families

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Restaurant workers have been fighting for COVID-19 testing for themselves and their families since the pandemic started.

And now, the coalition Save Philly Restaurants has secured it.

More than 250 local restaurants are part of this group and say the testing is critical.

SEE ALSO: #SavePhillyEats: Website aims to help Philadelphia restaurants stay afloat
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia restaurants have started a new effort called "#SavePhillyEats" to help get through the coronavirus pandemic.



"It allows us to control a scare if we do have it and to get back to business," says Nicole Marquis, the founder of Save Philly Restaurants. "It gives us more information, it keeps our staff safe and customers safe. I think customers are going to feel really good knowing the entire staff has been tested weekly. I think all around this is a big win for the city."

The task force is meeting with Congress and Senator Pat Toomey this week, and Philadelphia City Council and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley on Friday.

They're pushing for a few levels of relief.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia City Council passes bill to help restaurants stay afloat amid pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

On Friday, outdoor dining was scarce, but not impossible to find in Center City. But still, restaurant owners will say the city's continued restrictions on restaurants for indoor d



"We need grants to continue to furnish outdoor seating and we really need to talk to the Streets Department to keep outdoor seating alive even throughout next year," Marquis says. "We definitely need the city's help to look at ways that we can operate our indoor dining rooms safely."

The free COVID testing begins January 7 at The Goat in Center City.

No health insurance is required and the testing is paid for by the CARES Act.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiasafetybusinesscoronaviruscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nor'easter to bring heavy snow to parts of region Wednesday
Why the I-95 Corridor matters when forecasting winter storm
Despite virtual learning, some Pa. schools say enjoy a snow day
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
CHOP nurse helps reunite siblings in foster care
6abc Town Hall: COVID Vaccine - Fact Versus Fear
Investigators provide update on Delaware officer shot at hotel
Show More
Local hospitals begin vaccinating frontline workers
Final goodbye for Philly police captain who died of COVID-19
Berks County prepares to get walloped by major winter storm
Pa. officials prepare for approaching winter storm
Air Force vet receives surprise home makeover for Christmas
More TOP STORIES News