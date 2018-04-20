Indian Valley Middle School aide accused of assaulting special needs student

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A former teacher's aide at a middle school in Montgomery County has been arrested for allegedly pushing, kicking and dragging a student with special needs.

Tina Davis says her son, 12-year-old Tony Walston, didn't go to class Friday at Indian Valley Middle School in Harleysville. In fact, he hasn't been in school for a while.

He hasn't wanted to, and she doesn't want to send him, since police confirm the boy was assaulted by an aide.

"I don't know if it's just him reliving it, but he's having nightmares. He did say he doesn't want to go back to the school," Davis said.

According to court records, Erin Horan of Horsham, Pa. was arrested late Thursday night. She's charged with simple assault and harassment.

According to the district, she was contracted to help with special needs students.

"It's just been a nightmare," Davis said. "A total nightmare."

According to an affidavit, Tony walked out of a hallway through glass doors into a vestibule that leads outside back on April 12.

He took a seat on some stairs.

Horan followed him into the vestibule, the affidavit states, and that's when the assault took place.

Investigators said Horan tried to forcibly pick up Tony, but wound up knocking him to the ground on his stomach.

It then reads, "Horan is unable to pull him up and then pushes him back to the floor, face down on his stomach."

"After pushing TW's face down on the floor, Horan is seen kicking TW twice on the right side of his stomach and chest area," the affidavit continues.

Horrific details, Davis says, she wasn't initially made aware of.

"They made it seem like it was an accident, like he fell, not that somebody beat him up," she said.

Davis also says the school continued to allow Horan to be around her son after the attack was reported.

"I'm happy she was arrested but I feel as though - how could I say it - it took a long time, because I think he was actually in the classroom with her a few days after the incident happened," she said.

In response, the school district sent out a statement reading:

"The school's administrative team immediately reported the allegation to the appropriate authorities, including the police, opened an internal investigation, and terminated the contract which permitted the contracted aide to work at the school."

