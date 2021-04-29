Ocean City School Board responds to allegations of sex abuse, bullying

Ocean City School Board responds to allegations of sex abuse, bullying

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Ocean City Board of Education addressed allegations of sexual abuse and bullying on Wednesday night.

Over 3,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for an investigation into faculty and administration.

"We hear you and we commend you on exercising your right to free speech, and for the courage to petition to have allegations investigated further," said Board President Joseph Clark.

Clark says the Ocean City Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the allegations, and that the Board will fully cooperate.

"While we can't change the past, our district is committed to taking additional steps to build upon the programs, training, support, and intervention services, along with providing the necessary resources, which we have put in place over the past decade to ensure enduring change," said Clark.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating allegations of "predatory and sexually harassing behavior among members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol," according to Mayor Jay Gillian.



County investigators are also probing a separate case involving allegations of sexual harassment. A recently created Instagram account details dozens of allegations involving the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

Mayor Jay Gillian has announced immediate actions as that investigation continues.

Witnesses or victims in both cases are urged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Special Victims Office at 609-465-1136.
