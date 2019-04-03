School bus crashes into Kingsway Regional High School building

WOOLWICH TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A school bus crashed into a South Jersey high school Wednesday morning.It happened just before 7 a.m. at Kingsway Regional High School on the 200 block of Kings Highway in Woolwich Township.Officials said the driver lost control of the bus and smashed into the side of the high school building. The collision took a portion of the school's wall down.There were no students on board the bus at the time of the crash.The driver of the bus is being treated for head injuries.Police are redirecting traffic in the area.