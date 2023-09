School District of Philadelphia's first Black, female superintendent dies at 89

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia is remembering a history-making superintendent who died on Monday.

Doctor Constance Clayton was the first Black and first female leader of the city's school district.

She served as superintendent from 1982 until her retirement in 1993.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington said over the past year he got to know her quite well both as a mentor and as a friend.

Dr. Clayton was 89 years old.