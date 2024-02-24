Philadelphia police investigating after 2 students ingest marijuana edibles given by classmate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia says several students ingested marijuana edibles on Friday at the Anna B. Day School in the city's East Mount Airy neighborhood.

The school notified parents that two students had eaten the edibles and displayed symptoms shortly before dismissal.

Officials say the edibles were brought to school by another student.

"The impacted scholars were evaluated and we are happy to report they are OK. Parents of the impacted scholars were notified," said Principal Karen White in a letter to parents.

Philadelphia police are investigating with support from the district's Office of School Safety.