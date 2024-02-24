WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philadelphia police investigating after 2 students ingest marijuana edibles given by classmate

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, February 24, 2024 3:37AM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live StreamAction News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia says several students ingested marijuana edibles on Friday at the Anna B. Day School in the city's East Mount Airy neighborhood.

The school notified parents that two students had eaten the edibles and displayed symptoms shortly before dismissal.

Officials say the edibles were brought to school by another student.

"The impacted scholars were evaluated and we are happy to report they are OK. Parents of the impacted scholars were notified," said Principal Karen White in a letter to parents.

Philadelphia police are investigating with support from the district's Office of School Safety.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW