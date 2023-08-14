More than 700 teachers and counselors are starting their first day or work at the School District of Philadelphia for a week-long orientation.

More than 700 new teachers, counselors start at School District of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 700 teachers and counselors are starting their first day or work at the School District of Philadelphia for a week-long orientation.

Staff received a warm welcome at the School of the Future in the city's Parkside section and were greeted by Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington.

"I was actually a substitute teacher for the last two years, but this will be my first year starting with the school district," said Desiree Robinson.

New teachers like Robinson are ready to complete the week-long orientation.

"I'm actually just excited to get with my students and get stared building relationships with them and their families," said Maureen Dicarlantonio.

They'll do that by setting an example in the classroom.

"I believe that it is very important to have someone who looks just like you. Just to see and learn different things," said Christopher Hampton.

Teachers say it's all about learning how pass their knowledge forward.

"I am a product of the Philadelphia School District and I had Black teachers that influenced me a great deal to the point where I still speak to them today," said Inga Patterson. "They really helped me express myself, learn about myself and the reason I got into education is because I wanted to do that for kids that look like me."

Some new teachers are coming into the field later than most in hopes of creating positive change.

"The Department of Defense was not where I wanted to be. I'm a people person and this feels like more my speed than engineering sort of life," said Peter Nelson.

Among the excited faces are also school counselors like Kiana Brown, who said she will be commuting from Wilmington, Delaware with the goal of helping at-risk students.

"It's vital, especially with the violence and things that's going on at home," said Brown.

District leaders are pushing a message of connectivity to help reach all students and their families.

Students will return to the classroom after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 5th.