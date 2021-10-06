philadelphia school district

School District of Philadelphia revamps selection process for students

The district will be using certain equity-focused criteria and a new centralized lottery to admit qualified students.
EMBED <>More Videos

School District of Philadelphia revamps selection process for students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia announced some major changes to it's school selection process on Wednesday.

Beginning in the 2022-2023 academic year, rising students in Kindergarten through 12th grade can identify a school they'd like to attend, even if it's outside their assigned catchment area.

The district will also now be using certain equity-focused criteria and a new centralized lottery to admit qualified students at certain schools.

Other changes include:

- Zip code preference will be applied at select criteria-based schools for students who meet the minimum qualifications,
- School selection and wait lists will be managed centrally,
- PSSA scores, letters of recommendation and interviews are not required for eligibility or admission,

"School selection is an important opportunity for students throughout Philadelphia and adding an equity lens to this process is critical," Superintendent Dr. William Hite said. "It is our hope that this year's changes will start to create a more equitable academic experience for all students who choose to participate, and improve their chances to attend the school of their choice."

The online application will be available in nine different languages, school officials said.

Students or families who need support for the school selection process can connect with their school counselor.

The application process began at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia newsphiladelphia school districteducationstudents
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Vaccine deadlines bring peace to some, but anxiety to others
Philadelphia school board promises transparent search for new leader
Philly schools Superintendent Dr. Hite will end tenure next year
Students go home hungry after school fails to provide breakfast, lunch
TOP STORIES
Alexis Sharkey's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect in custody
Police: Teen stabbed twice in West Philly
Man, woman and child steal 3 parakeets from NJ pet store
NC woman dies weeks after giving birth to 'miracle baby'
15-year-old shot twice in Philadelphia
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
Show More
Philly extends vaccination deadline for universities, health workers
LA passes one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the US
Discovery of hidden camera leads to rape, sex charges for Pa. doctor
Officer under investigation after video of confrontation surfaces
Workers at all of Kellogg's U.S. cereal plants go on strike
More TOP STORIES News