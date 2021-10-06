School District of Philadelphia revamps selection process for students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia announced some major changes to it's school selection process on Wednesday.Beginning in the 2022-2023 academic year, rising students in Kindergarten through 12th grade can identify a school they'd like to attend, even if it's outside their assigned catchment area.The district will also now be using certain equity-focused criteria and a new centralized lottery to admit qualified students at certain schools.Other changes include:- Zip code preference will be applied at select criteria-based schools for students who meet the minimum qualifications,- School selection and wait lists will be managed centrally,- PSSA scores, letters of recommendation and interviews are not required for eligibility or admission,"School selection is an important opportunity for students throughout Philadelphia and adding an equity lens to this process is critical," Superintendent Dr. William Hite said. "It is our hope that this year's changes will start to create a more equitable academic experience for all students who choose to participate, and improve their chances to attend the school of their choice."The online application will be available in nine different languages, school officials said.Students or families who need support for the school selection process can connect with their school counselor.The application process began at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.