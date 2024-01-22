'Thrive At Five' formally kicks off kindergarten registration for Philadelphia schools

Children must be five years old by September 1, 2024, to start kindergarten in the fall.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia formally kicks off its campaign Monday to encourage families to register their children for kindergarten.

The program is called "Thrive At Five."

Superintendent Tony Watlington says high-quality, full-day kindergarten puts students on a path towards long-term success.

"Research shows us that children who participate in high-quality, full-day Kindergarten develop better academic skills, social-emotional and behavioral skills and boosts their self-confidence," Watlington said. "These skills put them on the path towards long-term success."

Parents and guardians can register their child(ren) through May 31 on the district's website, in-person by appointment at the District's Education Center at 440 N. Broad St., or by calling their neighborhood school.

The District will hold a Kindergarten Open House Day on March 7 and a Kindergarten Open House Week May 8-12.

For more information, visit the school district's website.