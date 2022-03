Chopper 6 was over the scene of a crash involving a school van in Milford Twp., Bucks County on March 23, 2022.

MILFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A school van was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning in Milford Twp., Bucks County.It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Allentown and Grant roads.Injuries have been reported, but officials say the injuries appear to be non-life-threateningThe view from Chopper 6 showed the yellow van off the road and partially at rest in a ditch. The van had front-end damage.The circumstances of this crash remain under investigation.