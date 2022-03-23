2 firefighters injured battling PepsiCo factory fire in New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, New Jersy (WPVI) -- Two firefighters were injured battling a massive blaze raging at a PepsiCo factory in North Jersey.
According to police, the fire started just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and spread to a fifth alarm at the building in Piscataway, Middlesex County.
Initial reports said multiple propane tanks may have exploded causing the flames to grow.
Witnesses said they heard loud bangs coming from the scene.
"It was like a good seven to eight loud noises. I was like 'what's going on?'" witness Jamel Davis said. "I see all this fire, this explosion and everything, all this smoke coming from the sky -- it was like pretty amazing to me, I never seen so much black smoke, thick smoke in the sky like that."
Piscataway Mayor Brian Wahler told our sister station WABC-TV one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion battling the fire. He said another firefighter sustained a shoulder injury, but the injuries were not considered serious.
No other injuries were reported.
Police said there has been no sign of a potential collapse of the structure.
Volunteers with the Red Cross were on the scene providing services to first responders working to put out the fire.
PepsiCo released the following statement late Tuesday:
"On Tuesday evening, a fire started outside of the Pepsi plant and warehouse in Piscataway, NJ. Details of how the fire started will be investigated. First responders are on-site working to ensure the fire is controlled and quickly put out. All employees and people who were in the facility have been evacuated with no injuries."
