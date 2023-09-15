Schuylkill Expressway westbound closed at Spring Garden Street after pedestrian killed

WATCH LIVE

Friday, September 15, 2023 8:48AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Part of the westbound Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) has been shut down after a pedestrian was killed on the highway.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday near Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia.

Traffic is being forced off at the Vine Street Expressway (I-676).

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this crash or why the pedestrian was on the highway.

Pennsylvania state police are on the scene.

