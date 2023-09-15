Schuylkill Expressway westbound closed at Spring Garden Street after pedestrian killed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Part of the westbound Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) has been shut down after a pedestrian was killed on the highway.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday near Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia.
Traffic is being forced off at the Vine Street Expressway (I-676).
There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this crash or why the pedestrian was on the highway.
Pennsylvania state police are on the scene.
Check 6abc.com/Traffic for the latest highway conditions.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.