Schuylkill Expressway westbound closed at Spring Garden Street after pedestrian killed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Part of the westbound Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) has been shut down after a pedestrian was killed on the highway.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday near Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia.

Traffic is being forced off at the Vine Street Expressway (I-676).

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this crash or why the pedestrian was on the highway.

Pennsylvania state police are on the scene.

