WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

17 injured after party bus overturns on Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, October 21, 2023 2:49PM
Injuries reported after party bus overturns on Schuylkill Expressway
EMBED <>More Videos

Injuries reported after party bus overturns on Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than a dozen people were injured after a party bus overturned in Philadelphia.

It happened on the westbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway near the Lincoln Drive exit at 2:24 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the bus collided with a Chevy Impala, causing it to swerve off the highway.

It then flipped onto its roof in a nearby wooded area near Fairmount Park.

A total of 17 people on the bus were injured, Pennsylvania state police say. The bus passengers were in their teens and 20s.

The injuries sustained include cuts, bruises, as well as head and neck injuries.

Police say the bus driver was speeding before the crash.

The driver of the Chevy was not injured.

Troopers have since reopened the westbound lanes.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW