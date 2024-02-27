Bus carrying Philadelphia Phillies players, staff hit by car in Florida

FORT MYERS, Florida (WPVI) -- A car rear-ended a Phillies bus after Monday's spring training game against the Red Sox in Fort Myers, Florida.

The bus was carrying players and staff when it was hit near the on-ramp onto I-75 North.

Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki wrote on MLB.com that nobody on the bus suffered any injuries.

He noted that the driver of the car seemed to be okay, though the driver's exact status was not known.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded.

After about an hour, the players and staff safely headed back to Clearwater.

RELATED: Heading to Florida to cheer on the Phillies? Check out the new eats at Baycare Ballpark