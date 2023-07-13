Scooped is an ice cream shop with an eclectic selection of artisanal ice cream and gelato and a nostalgic collection of vinyl records.

Scooped serves up handcrafted ice cream with a side of vinyl records

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. (WPVI) -- Chester Springs is home to a combination ice cream and vintage record shop called Scooped.

It might sound like an unlikely pair, but it has been a success for over a decade at the original location.

Scooped in Media is the second location from founder John Reece, a lifelong record collector.

Run by his nephew Kyle Lefkof, this shop offers homemade ice cream, gelato, and sorbet in gourmet flavors from lavender to cantaloupe, as well as crates of vintage records to buy, sell, and trade.

Also available are liege waffles, a form of Belgian waffles made fresh to order.

Founder John Reece, left and Manager Kyle Lefkof, right.

Instagram | Facebook

Scooped - Media

25 W. State Street, Media, PA 19063

484-445-4476

closed Mondays

Scooped - Chester Springs

130 Pottstown Pike, Chester Springs, PA 19425

484-358-7099

(closed Monday & Tuesday