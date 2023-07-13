Scooped serves up handcrafted ice cream with a side of vinyl records

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. (WPVI) -- Chester Springs is home to a combination ice cream and vintage record shop called Scooped.
It might sound like an unlikely pair, but it has been a success for over a decade at the original location.
Scooped in Media is the second location from founder John Reece, a lifelong record collector.
Run by his nephew Kyle Lefkof, this shop offers homemade ice cream, gelato, and sorbet in gourmet flavors from lavender to cantaloupe, as well as crates of vintage records to buy, sell, and trade.
Also available are liege waffles, a form of Belgian waffles made fresh to order.
Scooped - Media
25 W. State Street, Media, PA 19063
484-445-4476
closed Mondays
Scooped - Chester Springs
130 Pottstown Pike, Chester Springs, PA 19425
484-358-7099
(closed Monday & Tuesday