22 rescued from sinking boat in Sea Isle City, NJ

According to officials, the passengers were on board the Starfish when it began taking on water near Townsend Inlet Bridge.
SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Twenty-two passengers had to be rescued from a sinking fishing charter boat Monday in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the passengers were on board the Starfish when it began taking on water near Townsend Inlet Bridge.

"STARFISH reportedly allided with the Townsends Inlet Bridge and suffered a gash in the starboard hull, causing a few compartments to flood," officials said.

Nearby good Samaritans helped rescue the passengers, bringing them to a nearby dock.

No one was hurt, but the boat's owners say it will be inoperable for some time.

Authorities said there is no damage to fuel tanks and no pollution has been reported.

The Starfish released this statement on the incident:

"Thank you for the kind messages, calls and comments we have received so far regarding the incident this afternoon. We are hopeful however the boat does have damage and will be inoperable for some time. All passengers, mate and captain are okay. If you have upcoming scheduled trips we will be reaching out one by one, please give us some time to do so. We will be back!"

