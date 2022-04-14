Seal pup spotted along busy beach in Delaware

DEWEY BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- There was some concern for Delaware officials after a seal kept coming ashore on busy Dewey Beach.Officials say the seal pup has come onto the sand at the end of Collins Avenue for the last several days.The Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute says they will be monitoring the seal throughout the day.But they believe it is just coming onto the beach to rest and is not injured.They say everyone should keep their distance from it and make sure any dogs walking nearby are leashed.MERR issued a statement that reads in part:Anyone who spots a seal unattended by MERR is asked to contact the institute at 302-228-5029.