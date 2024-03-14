2 Philadelphia officers recognized for life-saving measures during mass shooting

Both officers applied several tourniquets to the victims who were shot.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers are being recognized for their life-saving measures during a mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop that injured eight teenagers last week.

The gunfire rang out around 3 p.m. on March 6 as several Northeast High School students were waiting for the bus at Cottman and Rising Sun avenues.

The injured students range between the ages of 15 and 17. One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, was shot nine times and had to be hospitalized in critical condition. Police say he was the intended target.

All of the victims are now in stable condition.

Officers Sean Burgess and Cristian Rodriguez-Hecht were among the first to arrive at the chaotic scene, police say.

Officers Sean Burgess (left) and Cristian Rodriguez-Hecht (right) with Philadelphia police

"They were in the streets, crying, asking for help, some were screaming for their moms," recalled Rodriguez-Hecht. "It was a horror scene."

Both officers applied several tourniquets to the victims who were shot. A doctor later said that those tourniquets ultimately saved lives.

The officers say they're not the only ones to be thanked for stepping up during the shooting. They thanked the first responders and members of the community who were by their side.

"There was a lot of nearby businesses, workers, and they came out and got right down with us and helped us out and they know who they are," said Burgess. "I appreciate them."

Three suspects in this incident are now in custody.

Jermahd Carter, 19, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a relative's home on the 12000 block of Academy Road.

Police also announced that 18-year-old Jamaal Tucker and 18-year-old Ahnile Buggs were arrested as well.

All three suspects are charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and a slew of other offenses.

U.S. Marshals are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fourth suspect, 17-year-old Asir Boone.

Asir Boone

Boone is 5'6" tall and weighs about 140 pounds. His last known address is in the 500 block of West Manheim Street in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.