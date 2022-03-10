Driver charged in crash that killed Lower Merion High School principal Sean Hughes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11235672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lower Merion mourns loss of beloved high school principal

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The driver who allegedly caused crash that killed Lower Merion High School's principal back in November is now facing criminal charges.Azuka Ossai, 54, of Pine Hill, N.J. was arrested on Thursday for the crash that killed 51-year-old Sean Hughes.It happened around 7:30 a.m. on November 13 at the intersection of Fleming Pike and Hays Road in Winslow Township.Investigators say Ossai was speeding in his Mercedes SUV when he ran a stop sign and slammed into Hughes' Ford SUV.Hughes was seriously injured in the crash and died a few hours later. His 13-year-old son was also injured.Ossai is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and fourth-degree assault by auto.Ossai was processed and released pending a court hearing.In the days after the crash, Action News was there as the school community reflected on the principal they affectionately called "Huuuuuuughes.""The 'character counts' thing, that was his motto and he really lived by that," said Lower Merion High 2018 graduate Jack Stickney. "He saw everyone for who they were and the good in them."