6 people, including lifeguard, struck by lightning on New Jersey beach

The lightning strike happened in the area of 21st Avenue beach in Seaside Park.
By
SEASIDE PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Ocean County, New Jersey are investigating after at least six people were struck by lightning while on the beach Monday afternoon.

It happened in the area of 21st Avenue beach in Seaside Park.

According to the Ocean County Sheriff's Office six people, including a lifeguard, were hospitalized after being struck by lightning.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.

The Berkeley Township Police Department is handling the investigation.

A line of severe storms are moving through parts of South Jersey at this hour, bringing frequent lightning, heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.



